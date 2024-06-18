Still gagged: Trump continues to struggle with consequences

New York's highest court has told Trump to put a sock in it.

Adjudicated rapist and convicted felon Donald Trump hasn't abided by the gag order put in place by Judge Juan Merchan, which was intended to ensure that his criminal election interference cash was conducted fairly, but he still insists it is limiting him. I think Trump protests too much here, and as he clearly intends to use the gag order as an excuse for not debating President Biden and not speaking clearly over the last few months, he should stop trying to get it dropped. He's put in enough effort for his cult members to feel like he is a fighter. All that happens if the gag order goes away is Trump keeps saying the same things he has, and loses an excuse.

New York's highest court has declined to hear Donald Trump's appeal on the gag order in his hush money case, according to a decision list posted Tuesday. The gag order, issued by Judge Juan Merchan in the criminal case against Trump, remains in effect. Separately, Trump has asked Merchan to terminate the gag order ahead of his sentencing scheduled for July. The former president was convicted of 34 counts of business fraud relating to hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. CNN

