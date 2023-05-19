Popeyes fast-food restaurant in Oakland shut down after child-labor violation claims



On Thursday, allegations of child labor, inappropriate behavior, and a hostile environment shut down a Popeyes fried-chicken franchise in Oakland, California. The complaints were filed Wednesday with CalOSHA and the California Labor Commissioner by two 17-year-olds who allege that a coworker started working at the restaurant when she was just 13, in the 7th grade, and has been clocking in 40 to 45 hours a week, including late nights on school days. Allegations also include that lewd, sexually suggestive comments were made to female teen employees.

California's child-labor law bans employment of children 12 and 13 at any time on school days, or having them work more than 40 hours per week, and they are not to work past 7 p.m., or after 9 p.m. June 1 through Labor Day. The girl who allegedly started at the Popeyes at age 13 stayed on the same schedule when she was 14, also a labor-law violation, the complaint claimed.

The Oakland Popeyes employees also made disturbing allegations regarding the behavior of their security staff, including the use of pepper spray and threats of violence. Popeyes has stated they are investigating these allegations and will take necessary actions against any proven violation. Meanwhile, the accused franchise owners, Mohammad Noor and Sedig Joe Amin of 14th Street Chicken Corporation, have not commented on the matter.