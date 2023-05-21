Angela has spent years making tiny picnic spreads for a friendly neighborhood chipmunk. She regularly posts the footage of this adorable project on her instagram. Here's her chipmunk friend dining at a tiny table.The table is set with adorable chipmunk sized dishes holding various nuts (one of the dishes is only big enough to hold a single almond). The table even has a miniature vase with a flower in it. I love that Angela was able to form a trusting bond with this chipmunk in such a cute and creative way.