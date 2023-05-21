This dad's lawn-mowing hack is both hilarious and genius. The lawnmower is tied to a pole so that every time it mows the grass around in a circle, the string it's attached to will pull it inwards a bit for the next circle of mowing. It works like a charm. This is one of the greatest things I've seen on the internet. I'd try this trick myself, but with my luck, I'm sure something would go horribly wrong and I'd end up in the ER.