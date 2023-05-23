Oakland A's fire radio announcer for "accidental" racist slur

You're out!
Glen Kuiper has been fired from his job as a radio announcer for the Oakland A's baseball team after "accidentally" referring to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as something else. On May 5th, during a game against the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper said something other than "Negro" and offended thousands of fans.
Apologizing for the statement later in the broadcast was insufficient to preserve Kuiper's career. An internal investigation into the event exposed enough that the team let the radio guy go. It seems extremely unlikely someone mistakenly uses "the n-word" on air in 2023, unless it's something they frequently say off the air.
ESPN:
Kuiper was suspended by the network earlier this month after his slur that aired during a pregame segment of an A's game against the Kansas City Royals on May 5. Kuiper talked about a trip to the museum with colleague Dallas Braden but seemingly mispronounced the word "Negro," making it sound instead like a slur.
"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," the network said in a statement on Monday. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."
A person familiar with the investigation told the Associated Press that "the decision was based on a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review." The person spoke on condition of anonymity and didn't divulge specific details because the network had not publicly disclosed the results of the investigation.