Oakland A's fire radio announcer for "accidental" racist slur

You're out!

Glen Kuiper has been fired from his job as a radio announcer for the Oakland A's baseball team after "accidentally" referring to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum as something else. On May 5th, during a game against the Kansas City Royals, Kuiper said something other than "Negro" and offended thousands of fans.

Apologizing for the statement later in the broadcast was insufficient to preserve Kuiper's career. An internal investigation into the event exposed enough that the team let the radio guy go. It seems extremely unlikely someone mistakenly uses "the n-word" on air in 2023, unless it's something they frequently say off the air.

