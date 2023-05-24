Indiana museum needs your help, looking for information about "The Richmond Rat Boy"

The Wayne County Historical Museum, located in Richmond, Indiana, needs your help!

A box containing a strange creature that the museum has affectionately named "The Richmond Rat Boy" showed up on their doorstep earlier this week, and they are trying to find out more about it. On their Facebook page, they wrote:

Technically, he's not part of our collection…yet. The note said The Richmond Rat Boy came from the donor's great-grandfather's friend who worked for one of the circuses that frequented this area, most likely in the 1910s-30s.

The Richmond Rat Boy looks to be #made of plaster of Paris and clay over an armature. He is decorated not only with paint, but also animal claws and animal hair. His box looks to be made for his display.

We have some other strange things in our collection, so I believe he will fit right in!!