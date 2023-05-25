DeSantis disastrous campaign launch earns him the nickname "DeSastré"

"DeSastré" stands for disaster.

It would appear that Spanish language social media was quickly able to do what Donald Trump has been trying, but unable to achieve! They've come up with an appropriate nickname for Ol' Puddingfingers! Being limited to about 1/8th of the English language, Trump was unfamiliar with the Spanish translation of disaster: desastré.

https://twitter.com/ExtremeArturo/status/1661711363415199744

Ron DeSantis has made a lot of decisions I disagree with. Launching his clown campaign for President with newfound best bud Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk, on a social media platform Musk has been busily destabilizing? Pure comedy gold if you ask me.

Featured Image: Twitter