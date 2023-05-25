In Yellowstone, human interference leads to a baby bison's death

Yellowstone Park Rangers are asking for information about a gentleman in his mid-40s to 50s who, in handling a wild baby calf regardless of his intentions, got it rejected by its herd. The NPS doesn't work with rescue groups, zoos, or other sanctuaries that may have taken the animal and euthanized the baby calf. While they do have a very clever social media presence, our NPS has become a government-owned concession stand working for a profit.

Touching an animal can result in its mother and or the rest of its herd shunning it, likely due to the new and unsavory human smell they are carrying. When I volunteered with a wild animal rescue, we also took a ton of care to obscure ourselves from the animals and to attempt to keep them from finding humans friendly or even non-threatening. The last thing we want is a habituated elephant seal deciding to snuggle a beachgoer.

