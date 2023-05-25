Winnie the Pooh teaches mass shooting survival skills to Texan kids

"When you are a Bear of Very Little Brain, and you Think of Things, you find sometimes that a Thing which seemed very Thingish inside you is quite different when it gets out into the open and has other people looking at it."—Winnie the Pooh

The United States is locked in a deadly love affair with its guns. Rather than take steps that can make our children's lives safer, government officials refuse to consider that widely available firearms and ammunition make mass shootings more likely. Rather than ensure our kids can go to school safely, it is better to offer them a pamphlet.

Texas' latest is a "Stay Safe Book," featuring characters from The Hundred Acre Woods attempting to survive an attack by an armed shooter. Winnie hides his head in a hunny pot while Kanga and Roo prep to fight back. The characters are in the public domain, so independent works are not blocked. Another fun way for conservatives to take out their repression on Disney.

