In 1933, police officers enforced a 3-second time limit on goodbye kisses on Bronxville train platform

Thanks to Annie Rauwerda of The Depths of Wikipedia fame, I learned that UCLA has a huge online archive of very old video reels. This includes a clip from October 1933 in which police officers in Bronxville, New York enforce that municipalities' local laws on the legal length of public goodbye kisses between commuters and their families at the train station.

Yes, you read that right.

Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be a way to embed or download the videos. But you can watch the Hearst newsreel clip right here courtesy of UCLA. And you know what they say: All Cops Are Blocking You From Kissing Your Spouse Goodbye (ACABYKYSG).