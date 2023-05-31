Oops! A Fox & Friends pundit slips and calls Ron DeSantis "DeSanctus," and nobody even bats an eye (video)

Whether consciously or not, Donald Trump is back on top at Fox News, made apparent after a correspondent on Fox & Friends referred to Ron DeSantis as "DeSanctus" in what seemed like an unintentional — and unnoticed — gaffe.

"Of course, Iowa is where everybody starts. That's why DeSanctus and Trump are there this week…" the Fox pundit said, using Trump's favorite DeSantis nickname without a smirk, twitch, or wink. Amusingly, even the Fox hosts — Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade, and Ainsley Earhardt — took the dumb nickname in stride, not batting an eye or seeming to notice in any way. (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)

So has Fox News fallen prey to the illusory truth effect, as in, as the ol' saying goes, "Repeat a lie often enough and people will believe it"? Or has Fox News just given up on its short-lived mission to separate itself from Trump, as in, as the ol' saying goes, "If you can't beat 'em, join 'em"? It's one or the other, I'm just not sure which.

A Fox News correspondent called Ron DeSantis, "DeSanctus" on air. pic.twitter.com/MmbGMHBaLc — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 31, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Fox News