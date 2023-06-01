Twitter storms onto America's most hated companies list at #4, but has a long way to go to topple The Trump Organization

Twitter is the fourth-most despised brand in America, reports Ashton Jackson, citing research by Axios/Harris Research. More hated are The Trump Organization, Fox Corporation and collapsed crypto scheme FTX. Under new management, though, Twitter has become more reviled than widely-loathed companies such as Facebook, Tik Tok, and Spirit Airlines.

Meta and Twitter both scored poorly in the "culture" and "ethics" categories. Each business recently faced public backlash after laying off thousands of workers over email — just one in a series of escalating dramas at Twitter, which Fidelity estimates is now worth one-third of the $44 billion Elon Musk paid for it in October 2022.

Concerning.