Elevate your work with this refurbished ThinkPad and Microsoft Pro Plus bundle for less than $400

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: A like-new Lenovo ThinkPad paired with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus can bring your work to the next level for only $378.99 (reg. $618.99).

Whether you're looking to invest in new technology for work or a side hustle, the cost of equipment and software can quickly add up. However, this bundle features the best of both worlds for people looking to cash in on some serious savings.

A refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad has all of the benefits of a brand-new laptop with the bonus of a lower price tag. Grab this like-new device and a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Pro Plus for only $378.99 and save almost 40% on this powerhouse combo.

When you want to get work done, you want a professional and powerful setup. Perhaps that's connecting to a second monitor or simply working on a single powerful device. This 2017 Lenovo ThinkPad is built with a quality all-purpose processor, Intel i5-8530U, to deliver high performance for your gaming, web browsing, and work needs.

Allow your work to take shape on the laptop's 14" FHD display and Intel UHD Graphics 620 for a smooth rendering of videos and images, all of 1080p image resolution. Handle multiple tasks with 8GB of DDR4 memory that increases speed to keep up with your demanding responsibilities.

This refurbished ThinkPad can help you not only get the job done but also help you avoid breaking the bank. With a Grade A rating, this product is in near-mint condition with minimal to zero scuffing on the case.

When you're ready to set up your new-used device, this bundle has the added relief of providing access to all of the essential Microsoft programs. Professional software not only helps employees create organization and consistency across their work, but it's a commonly used tool with companies worldwide, with over 1.2 billion people regularly engaging with Microsoft products.

Join a legion of satisfied Microsoft users and get access to classic programs like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, Publisher, OneNote, Teams, Outlook, and Access to bring your work to the next level.

Elevate your work with this refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad and a lifetime license 2021 Microsoft Office Pro Plus, now just $378.99 (reg. $618.99).

Prices subject to change.