Marjorie Taylor Greene says her vote to throw U.S. into catastrophic recession was "biblical" (video)

Christian nationalist Marjorie Taylor Greene blames the bible for her vote to catastrophically crash the U.S. (and global) economy rather than vote to suspend the debt ceiling.

"Biblically, you are supposed to be responsible," Georgia's stable genius said, not seeming to grasp the full meaning of the term "responsible." As in responsibly safeguarding the United States and the rest of the world from "cataclysmic" repercussions if the U.S. were to default on the federal debt for the first time in its history. As in responsibly saving more than 7 million U.S. jobs. As in responsibly preventing the stock market from tanking, and preventing "$10 trillion in household wealth" from being erased, according to PBS.

But the Congressional space-laser expert knows best, thanks to her narrow interpretation of the Bible. "If you are in debt, you have to pay your debts," she said (which is exactly what suspending the debt ceiling will allow the U.S. to do). "That is responsibility. It's biblical."

