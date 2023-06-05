Video: Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapses, again

This footage shows the under-construction Aguwani-Sultanganj bridge collapsing into the river it was supposed to span, and reports say it's the second time it's happened. A guard is missing.

The incident took place around 6 pm on June 4. Hours after the collapse, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ordered a probe into the incident to identify those responsible.

On Monday morning, Kumar said that the bridge was "collapsing again and again" because it was not being constructed correctly. The department will look into it and take action, he said.

The moment when the bridge collapsed was captured by several locals on their phones and cameras and the video is circulating on social media.