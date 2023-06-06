Man charged with punching baby in face

A man in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested and charged with punching a 1-year-old child in the face. The baby is not his and the mother does not know him, according to a press release from Charlotte-Mecklenberg P.D. The baby received minor injuries and was treated and released from Levine Children's hospital.

Charlotte, N.C. – (Sunday, June 4, 2023) – Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Central Division are conducting an investigation near the intersection of W Summit Ave and S Tryon St in Central Division.

Shortly after 11:41 a.m., officers responded to an assault on a child call for service near this address. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim's mother who reported that her 1-year-old had just been punched in the face by an unknown man. Officers were quickly able to take the suspect into custody due to the assistance of bystanders and witnesses. The suspect was identified as Rico Limon Williams, DOB 12/10/1996, who is being charged with Assault on a Child Under 12.

The old question: are things worse now, or did we just not get to hear about the baby punching in the past? The answer seems clear in the numbers–violent crime is still close to historical lows despite ticking up during the pandemic–but modern life does have its weird nasty edge.