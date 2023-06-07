CNN fires CEO Chris Licht after a pretty bad, Trump-friendly year

CNN announced today that 51-year-old CEO Chris Licht — who last year told his staff not to use the term "Big Lie" to describe Donald Trump's "Big Lie" — was fired. His efforts to "fix" the network by making news more "objective" — as in playing softball with Donald Trump and, in general, leaning more right — did not pay off.

"I have great respect for Chris, personally and professionally," Warner Bros. Discovery Chief said in a statement. "The job of leading CNN was never going to be easy, especially at a time of huge disruption and transformation, and he has poured his heart and soul into it. While we know we have work to do as we look to identify a new leader, we have absolute confidence in the team we have in place and will continue to fight for CNN and its world class journalism."

Licht's job at CNN lasted just 16 months.

From NBC News: