Federal charges for Donald Trump

A grand jury voted today to indict Donald Trump on federal charges, according to his own social media presence on Truth Social and insiders talking to broadcast news media. According to his posting, Trump must appear in court next Tuesday in Miami.

"The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax," he wrote–referring to his refusal to turn over classified documents he had taken from the White House when leaving office–, before veering into a rambling complaint about Joe Biden's own "boxes."

Earlier today it was reported that the jury was considering leveling the first federal charges against the former president, who took to social media to declare his innocence and rant about the prosecution.