Get 18 bottles of fine wine delivered to your door for less than $70 right now

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Love wine? Well, then you'll love this deal which gets you the most wine for your money. Splash Wines offers an assortment of 18 wines (usually $350) for only $69.99, delivered straight to your door. You won't find a better price on the web for this kind of wine deal!

There's nothing like enjoying a good glass of wine. It's one of life's small luxuries — but it's not a luxury you need to spend a lot of money on. In fact, with this new wine deal, you can get way more wine for your money than ever before.

With this digital voucher code, you can get 18 top assorted wines from Splash Wine for only $69.99, a shocking price drop considering it's valued at $350. That's 80% off — no coupons needed. It's the best price available online.

Splash Wines offers a variety of incredible wines that are appropriate for any time of the year. Rest assured that the company is known for delivering delicious, high-quality drinks: They have 4.6 out of five stars on Trustpilot with over 21,000 reviews.

With this particular voucher, you'll get the top 18 wines of 2022, according to the company. It's up to you if you'd like all reds, all whites, or a mixed assortment. You even get a bottle of bubbly with the wine package! It's all delivered right to your door, so you don't need to lug a heavy box of wine while stocking up.

Things to keep in mind:

This purchase gives you a digital voucher code for the 18 bottles of Splash wine. To actually get the 18 bottles, you have to redeem the code on the Splash Wines site.

The $39.95 shipping fee is not included in the final price.

You must be 21 or older to purchase.

When you buy this digital voucher code, you get access to the most wine for your money. So, stock up on the best wine for an incredible price now and get the Splash Wines Top 18 Wines Assortment for only $69.99 now.

Prices subject to change