GOP congressmen Clay Higgins and Andy Biggs call for violence

If you've seen the tweet from congressperson Clay Higgins, (R-LA03), and suspected it's inciting violence but can't quite understand all the code, here's Rachel Maddow breaking it down for us.

And Jeff Sharlet, author of "The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War" provides more details:

Deep scary: 1/50 k refers to military scale maps & publicly available US Geological Survey maps of areas mostly surrounding military installations. This isn't a metaphor. This isn't slow civil war. This is a congressman calling for the real thing.

Spoiler alert: Yes, Clay Higgins and others, like congressperson Andy Biggs (R-AZ05) are calling for physical resistance and war.

👀@maddow breaks down coded messages from GOP lawmakers calling for violence like @RepClayHiggins and @RepAndyBiggsAZ in response to Trump's indictment. pic.twitter.com/ZTTrTmlBP9 — Skyleigh Heinen (@Sky_Lee_1) June 10, 2023