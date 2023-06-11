Informative and entertaining Twitter thread explains the 50-page federal indictment against Trump

If you haven't had time to sit down and read the 50-page Trump Indictment document, have no fear, Twitter user Fooler Initiative is here—they've already done it for you, and have summarized it in the most awesome way ever!

Check out their thread, which starts:

I LITERALLY stopped working on my memo so I could read this indictment. I am on page 24 and JESUS LUPITA NYONG'O CHRIST. HOW this man still has the capacity to shock me after everything that's happened, i'll never know. but I am sitting here *STUNNED*.

It just gets better from there – go read it. You'll be wildly entertained and educated all at the same time!

