Military parade trombonist faints from heat, falls, then gets up again to continue playing

ITV News tweeted this footage of a military parade trombonist who fainted from the heat and then tried to get up and continue playing. They tweeted:

Temperatures have passed 30C in London today, overwhelming some soldiers who took part in a military parade alongside Prince William

Luckily, the soldier was whisked away on a stretcher before they could pass out or fall again. ITV.com explains:

The Prince of Wales has thanked soldiers who took part in a military parade on Saturday in near 30C temperatures in London. At least three troops appeared to faint in the hot weather during the Colonel's Review at Horse Guards Parade, with William acknowledging the "difficult conditions". In a tweet he said: "A big thank you to every soldier who took part in the Colonel's Review this morning in the heat. Difficult conditions but you all did a really good job. Thank you. W."