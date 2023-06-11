San Francisco's Millennium Tower is now leaning more than ever

I doubt anyone following the massive engineering and design failure that is the Millennium Tower will be surprised that building engineer Ron Hamburger's statements are, once again, conflicting with those of outside observers. Nor will anyone be surprised that a victory declaration regarding the building recovering from some of its lean appears to have not held up.

Ron says everything is great, but a graph people have been relying on to show the danger says otherwise. We are then told that Mr. Hamburger suggests looking at a different graph. Other engineers explain their lack of confidence in the situation as described.

I wonder if there will be a Vegas betting pool as to tear it down or watch it fall down, and when?