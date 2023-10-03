Homeowners at San Francisco's leaning Millennium Tower stuck with $6.8 million bill for cost overruns

With San Francisco's beleaguered Millennium Tower "stabilized" after years of efforts to rescue the slowly sinking condo complex, the time final bill is in hand. Cost overruns leave the building's ownership with a $6.8 million problem that the HOA intends to pass on to the residents.

Homeowners have already been to court to get the costs of these repairs covered by the people who made the mess. At $10 per square foot, the owners are super pissed off. Get ready for yet another lawsuit!

If things go as they have, we'll soon hear the building is moving again, or that some other problem has arisen. This update involved no words of reassurance from the Building's structural engineer, the oft-referred Ronald Hamburger.