New problems at the Millennium Tower worry yet another expert

San Francisco's slow-moving trainwreck, the ever-leaning Millennium Tower is retrofitting new stay arms on 3000 windows, but city officials seem skeptical it'll fix the problems with potentially deadly failures. NBCBay Area's "veteran glass expert" raises a number of concerns, from imploding shrapnel to entire panes raining from the sky. Good times!

Perhaps it will be the "veteran glass expert" who finally out experts famed optimist, building engineer Ron Hamburger. As these problems seem to be of the "not fit for purpose" materials selection type rather than geological or building engineering it seems he was not called upon to comment.

Featured Image: YouTube