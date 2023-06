Posted to Twitter, the video below is of a bear swimming in from the Gulf of Mexico in Destin, Florida. The tweeter writes, "He was pretty far out. Swam in then took off into the sand dunes."

Is this what they mean by "land shark?"

A bear just swam from way out in the ocean to shore in Destin. Insane. @spann pic.twitter.com/v033ep7FFa — Cdawg (@cbcpa79) June 11, 2023

Bears are known to swim extraordinary distances.