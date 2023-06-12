Check out this behind-the-scenes footage of the new game Star Wars: Outlaws

For decades, Star Wars video games have been the perfect extension of the film franchise. With classic series like Star Wars: Battlefront, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, and Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Lucasfilm's top franchise further cemented its position as the top dog in science fiction storytelling by expanding the breadth of its audience.

After Disney acquired Star Wars, the franchise's reputation and quality took a nosedive. Barring a few genuinely great projects, such as Star Wars: Visions, The Mandalorian, and Rogue One: A Star Wars Tale, most of the Star Wars content produced under Disney has been either intensely polarizing or forgettable. However, on the gaming end of the equation, Star Wars has arguably never been in a better place.

In the video linked above, you can check out some behind-the-scenes footage for the new game Star Wars: Outlaws, which allows you to play as the classic thief/smuggler archetype from a galaxy far, far away.