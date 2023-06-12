Jen Psaki drops her bomb on Donald Trump as she mocks his bogus defense (video)

It was as if Jen Psaki were back in the briefing room with Fox News reporter Peter Doocy yesterday when she simultaneously mocked Trump and meticulously debunked his bogus complaint that Hillary Clinton had also mishandled classified documents.

"I want to take a little trip down memory lane," Psaki teased on MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki. "The year is 2016 and Donald Trump is very fired up over Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information."

Psaki then played a montage of Trump blasting Clinton during his 2016 campaign for using a private email server while she worked in the Obama administration as secretary of state. "Nobody will be above the law!" Trump shouted among a string of soundbites in which he held classified documents up to a high standard he then failed to respect after he was twice-impeached.

"We can't have someone in the Oval Office who doesn't understand the meaning of the word 'confidential' or 'classified'!" Yep. You could say that again. Or you can do what the former Press Secretary did next, which was drop the ol' Psaki-bomb on Trump's "simply inaccurate" and "totally wrong" comparison of his case to the counterfeit Clinton case the GOP tried to build.

"There's hypocrisy, and then there's what you just saw there," Psaki said. "Fast forward to present day." And, in true form, Psaki gets right to the point, quickly and succinctly decimating Trump's what-about-ism while keeping her gotcha smile in check.

"It takes some chutzpah that Donald Trump's rise to the White House was fueled in part by this furor over [what] he created himself," she summarized. "And now what he's doing is far worse." (See video below.)

"I want to take a little trip down memory lane. The year is 2016 and Donald Trump is very fired up over Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information…"@jrpsaki on Trump's hypocrisy over Hillary Clinton and classified information. pic.twitter.com/SHZKTuRDFD — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) June 11, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Inside with Jen Psaki