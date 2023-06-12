Sunbathers surprised by wayward black bear happily swimming at Florida beach (video)

Beachgoers in Destin, Floridaa on the Gulf of Mexico were surprised over the weekend to be swimming with a black bear. Looks like the animal was truly enjoying that crystal blue water.

From Fox5Orlando:

Towards the end of one video, the bear seemed to have enough of the water and ran off in the sand past beach chairs and hopefully, back into the wild.

While black bears can be found almost anywhere in the Sunshine State, the Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) said they prefer a mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads and hammock habitats.