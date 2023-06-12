Take a trip back to Pandora with the trailer for the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora video game

It's Avatar's world, and we're all just living in it. Prior to the release of Avatar: The Way of Water, several film blogs and publications were openly speculating about the movie's potential box office. Despite the first film holding the number one spot as the highest-grossing movie of all time at the global box office, cinephiles around the world wondered if the first Avatar was just lighting in a bottle. Could a second Avatar film, released several years after the original, capture the magic of the first movie?

Well, we know better than to bet against James Cameron now. Not only did Avatar: The Way of Water live up to expectations, it helped set up a new science fiction franchise at the same time. Since the film's release, there have been countless reports that James Cameron has ideas for several sequels set in the universe of Pandora.

In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for a new video game, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, which aims to expand Cameron's blockbuster franchise.