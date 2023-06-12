This silky anteater looks like a felted plush toy

I'm extremely jealous of the person that it's crawling on. It reminds me of a little fuzzy potato, but with legs and a face. I want to kiss its fuzzy little head!
Fun fact: Silky Anteaters are the smallest of all anteaters, and can be found in southern Mexico and Central and South America. Wikipedia has some more pictures and lots of information about it.
Silky anteaters are the smallest living anteaters and have proportionately shorter faces and larger crania than other species. Adults have a total length ranging from 36 to 45 cm (14 to 18 in), including a tail 17 to 24 cm (6.7 to 9.4 in) long, and weigh from 175 to 400 g (6.2 to 14.1 oz). They have dense and soft fur, which ranges from grey to yellowish in color, with a silvery sheen. Many subspecies have darker, often brownish, streaks, and paler underparts or limbs. The eyes are black, and the soles of his feet are red.