A short documentary on gun violence: "The United States and Mexico: The Same Guns Are Killing Us."

Gun violence in the U.S. does not respect international borders. Gun violence perpetrated in Mexico by drug cartels is directly related to the politics of the Second Amendment in the US. The availability of guns for purchase without a permit or background check, particularly in Arizona, is one reason illegal guns manufactured in the US increased in Mexico. A new short documentary produced by Global Exchange, "United States and Mexico: The Same Guns Are Killing Us."

"Parkland father Manuel Oliver narrates this powerful account of gun violence in Mexico with U.S. guns, the people affected by it, and what must be done." Focusing on testimonies of people in communities directly impacted by gun violence perpetrated with arms manufactured in the US, particularly the Mexican State of Guerrero, the documentary demonstrates that the Second Amendment has international ramifications.

Oliver explains, "I am part of an international delegation to address the urgent issue of arms trafficking to Mexico. We are aware of the devastating impact that this trade has on the communities on both sides of the border….As we travel through Mexico, we are meeting with government officials from different agencies and countries. Dedicated activists, journalists, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters. The level of violence in Mexico is stunning, and it's largely fueled by the influence of arms from the United States."

In 2021, the Mexican government filed a lawsuit again firearms dealers in Arizona, following a lawsuit against US gun manufacturers. As has always been the case, the gun lobby has successfully created protections for their markets, "Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act," and both lawsuits were dismissed.

According to The Trace, "data obtained from Mexico's Secretariat of National Defense provides a detailed look at the specific manufacturers who produce weapons commonly used in cartel violence. The data details every firearm recovered by the Mexican military between 2010 and May of 2020 — almost 125,000 weapons, including machine guns, grenade launchers, and tens of thousands of pistols and rifles. Taken together, the numbers tell a damning story of iconic American gunmakers' involvement in a decade of Mexican bloodshed."

The arms distributor to the world, making money from war and violence, "U.S. gun manufacturers make up seven out of the top 10 companies whose guns are most frequently seized by the Mexican military. Colt Manufacturing, based in Hartford, Connecticut, led the list, with more than 8,500 firearms — 6.8 percent of all guns recovered in Mexico over the 10-year span. Winchester Repeating Arms, based in New Haven, Connecticut, followed in second place with over 4,000 weapons recovered. Major gunmakers including Smith & Wesson, Remington, Ruger, and Browning, also appear in the top 10."

To learn more, check out Stop Us Arms to Mexico.