Chris Christie goes for Trump's jugular at live event, and it sure is satisfying (video)

Chris Christie attacked rival Donald Trump last night in a 90-minute town hall on CNN, branding the twice-convicted former game show host as a loser. And a loser. And a loser. And it might be the only time the former New Jersey governor has ever told the honest-to-goodness truth.

"He hasn't won a damn thing since 2016. Three-time loser," the former 2016 loser said in front of a live audience.

"2018 we lost the House. 2020 we lost the White House. We lost the United State Senate a couple of weeks later in 2021," he reminded his voters. "And in 2022 we lost two more governorships, another Senate seat, and barely took the House of Representatives when Joe Biden had the most incompetent first two years I've ever seen in my life."

"Loser. Loser. Loser," he said. "Why? Why will it be different this time?" (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Christie, the only primary candidate in the GOP who's not afraid to call out (or even differentiate themselves from) Trump, also mocked the rest of his opponents. "It was like [Trump] was Voldemort from Harry Potter — nobody wanted to mention his name," he said about a recent campaign event. "Like, say his name, man, say his name!"

Can a deplorable bully like Chris Christie with current poll numbers averaging 1% possibly beat fellow deplorable bully Donald Trump in the primaries? Most probably not. But watching him try is a lot more entertaining — and satisfying — than watching the other close to a dozen scared losers parroting Donald Trump as if their life depended on it.

And as far as Christie is concerned, his messaging makes him the only candidate who has a chance, because, as he explains: "One — I'm not afraid of him. And two — it's the truth."

"Loser, loser, loser." Chris Christie rips into Donald Trump during CNN Town Hall. (Video: CNN) pic.twitter.com/w1tmUsNR2y — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) June 13, 2023

Front page thumbnail image: Christopher Halloran