Create the toys of your dreams with this Toybox 3D printer bundle, now less than $300

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

TL;DR: Skip the trip to the store and print toys from home with the Toybox 3D Printer Starter Bundle available now for $298.99 (reg. $419).

A trip down the toy aisle has always been filled with joy and excitement, but it was also filled with dread as you had to narrow down your options to pick the one perfect toy to bring home with you. What if you didn't have to pick? What if you could combine the idea of one toy and mix it with another? With the Toybox 3D Printer, featured on Shark Tank, now you can design and print your very own toys for only $298.99 (reg. $419).

Any kid or adult—or kidult—who enjoys creating, designing, and playing can take pleasure from this 3D printer. Unlike other 3D printers on the market, by being designed with kids in mind, this device is easy-to-use, requires no knife to remove prints, and is controllable with simple one-touch functions to create the toys of your dreams.

The Toybox 3D Printer companion app gives you access to a massive toy catalog with over 7000 free printable designs. This includes some fan-favorite characters from DC Comics, Cartoon Network, Looney Tunes, Friends, and its most recent partnership with Warner Bros.

If that doesn't meet your needs, you can use the free Creator Space to create and upload a design of your liking. All it takes is a little bit of imagination!

Whether you're looking to give your doll a new pair of shoes or you're looking for a figurine of your favorite hero or villain, this starter bundle comes with 8 colors of non-toxic, biodegradable printer food that can take anywhere between 100 to 300 toys.

To start, the process is simple. Just set up the Toybox, connect to the WiFi to the device, add in the ink, and start printing straight from the Toybox app!

The next time you take a trip down the toy aisle, forget having to pick and become a toy maker with this Toybox 3D Starter Bundle for only $298.99 and save 28% off!

Prices subject to change.