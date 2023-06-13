Listen to this poor lonely cat singing "Sometimes I'm Alone," with The Kiffness

The Kiffness is back with another cat collab—this one's called "Sometimes I'm Alone" and features a lonely, singing, cat. I swear, that cat is really singing—listen and tell me I'm wrong! I do believe this is The Kiffness' finest work yet–the song perfectly captures that poor lonely cat's profound existential angst.
Who is this magical "The Kiffness"? According to his website:
The Kiffness is an artist from Plettenberg Bay, South Africa. He is well known for his collaborations with interesting people & animals around the world. The project was founded by David Scott in 2011, but came to internet prominence in 2020.