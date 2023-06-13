Rick Beato on the music explosion of 1978

Musican YouTuber Rick Beato spent 10 minutes going over the incredible albums that came out that year, including many debut records. He plays snippets of songs and offers commentary on:

Van Halen's Van Halen

The Police's Outlandos d'Amour

The Cars' The Cars

Dire Straits' Dire Straits

Kate Bush's The Kick Inside

Devo's Are We Not Men

The Ramones' Road to Ruin

Brian Eno's Music for Airports

The Rolling Stones' Some Girls

Talking Heads' More Songs About Buildings and Food

and others. What a good year for music. I bought three of the albums as soon as they came out – The Cars, Are We Not Men, and Some Girls.

I know Rick couldn't mention every great album that came out in 1978, but here are a few others worth mentioning:

Elvis Costello's This Year's Model

Blondies' Parallel Lines

Bruce Springsteen's Darkness on the Edge of Town

The Jam's All Mod Cons

The Clash's Give 'Em Enough Rope

X-Ray Spex's Germfree Adolescents

Cheap Trick's Heaven Tonight

Public Image Ltd.'s First Issue

And possibly my favorite: Buzzcocks' Another Music In A Different Kitchen