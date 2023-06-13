Rick Beato on the music explosion of 1978

Musican YouTuber Rick Beato spent 10 minutes going over the incredible albums that came out that year, including many debut records. He plays snippets of songs and offers commentary on:
Van Halen's Van Halen
The Police's Outlandos d'Amour
The Cars' The Cars
Dire Straits' Dire Straits
Kate Bush's The Kick Inside
Devo's Are We Not Men
The Ramones' Road to Ruin
Brian Eno's Music for Airports
The Rolling Stones' Some Girls
Talking Heads' More Songs About Buildings and Food
and others. What a good year for music. I bought three of the albums as soon as they came out – The Cars, Are We Not Men, and Some Girls.
I know Rick couldn't mention every great album that came out in 1978, but here are a few others worth mentioning:
Elvis Costello's This Year's Model
Blondies' Parallel Lines
Bruce Springsteen's Darkness on the Edge of Town
The Jam's All Mod Cons
The Clash's Give 'Em Enough Rope
X-Ray Spex's Germfree Adolescents
Cheap Trick's Heaven Tonight
Public Image Ltd.'s First Issue
And possibly my favorite: Buzzcocks' Another Music In A Different Kitchen