The Yakuza series goes to America

The Yakuza series' strange evolution continues, from straightforward brawler to historical drama to, most recently, massive JRPGs that lean more heavily into the series' more whimsical elements. Now, however, it's reaching for all new heights: namely, the United States of America. Yakuza 8, now sporting the subtitle Infinite Wealth, was re-revealed yesterday with an… interesting trailer.

It features Yakuza 7 protagonist Ichiban Kasuga awakening butt-ass-naked in none other than Honolulu, Hawaii, seemingly with no memory of how he got there. Given that the series has taken place entirely within Japan for nearly twenty years, this represents a significant step – I can't wait to see what Ryu ga Gotoku Studio has to say about American culture.

