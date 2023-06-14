"Hotel California" performed on a Chinese zither

I know, I know – I can already hear your loud protestations that nobody possibly needs to hear "Hotel California" again—but trust me, you don't want to miss this version, played by Moyun, a professional musician from Hong Kong, who plays the guzheng, which is often described as a Chinese zither. Thanks to user "pacifica" on the Boing Boing boards for sharing this–after listening to it, I felt like everyone needed to hear it!

In the YouTube description for this video, Moyun explains how she approached and recorded Hotel California. She also discusses the costume she's wearing in the video:

This time I will bring you a fun loop form! Different from the previous multi-part ensemble, it is possible to complete a piece of music in one go, and the process is quite interesting~ The use of guitar in Hotel California can be regarded as one of the classic arrangements in history, especially the 1994 live version. So I made some deletions in the vocal part, focusing on the two guitar solos of the prelude and the ending. Hope you like it! The costume this time is Wei Jin style wide-sleeved cross-collared Hanfu. For the convenience of plucking the instrument, panbo are added. (襻膊, pàn bó, originated from the Song Dynasty, a tool used to roll up the sleeves for easy operation), the hat is a hand-woven straw hat, the overall mix and match looks relatively "plain", and it feels like the rice planting will start in the next second hahahahahahaha~

My Modern Met has a great article about Moyun. Here's an excerpt, describing the guzheng and Moyun's process: