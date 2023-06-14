Legendary Marvel artist John Romita Sr. passes away at 93

Hugely influential Marvel artist John Romita Sr. passed away on Monday. Romita was mostly known for his brilliant work on Spider-Man in the 1960s and 70s, but he was also Marvel's art director for two decades, setting the standard for the company's artwork.

Marvel said, "We mourn the loss of a creative giant."

John Romita Sr. was a pillar of the Marvel Universe, and his talent defined decades of Marvel's most well-known stories and characters. The Marvel family has lost one of its legends, and we mourn the loss of a creative giant. Our hearts are with his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/Wj0I7TPuNs — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 14, 2023

https://twitter.com/Marvel/status/1668948591224791040?s=20Romita was the Spider-Man artist of my childhood, and he was my entry into superhero comic books. His clean line and cinematic staging gave great drama to his Spider-Man.