Triggered by a skateboard, "Proud Boy" starts and loses a fight

A gentleman identified as a "Proud Boy" by his shirt decided to show folks what being a "Proud Boy" means to him. Either triggered by an "end racism" skateboard, or simply because his shirt identifies him as a neo-fascist who lines up with the morons who tried to overthrow the US Government on January 6th, Mr. Proud flicked a cigarette in the wrong person's face.

Proud Boy sees a skateboard with "End Racism" on it and fronts up to the skater dude like it's some kind of personal attack. Then he flicks a lit cigarette at the face of another guy who calls out his PB shirt.



And THEN what happens…? 🤭 pic.twitter.com/d25jmuRiRb — StrictlyChristo 🇺🇦🌻 (@StrictlyChristo) October 6, 2023

Sadly, his prized shirt and his ego are now in tatters. I don't understand what the guy expected to happen, but it does show that even asking these morons about their choice to wear their logo out in public can cause an altercation. I wonder if this guy has changed his style at all.

