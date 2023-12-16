Trump doubles down on Nazi rhetoric

The Republican front-runner for President, Donald Trump, once again leaned heavily on white supremacist themes to court his adherents.

At a campaign event in New Hampshire, out-on-bail real estate fraud Donald Trump raged out about bloodlines and foreigners. How this has anything to do with anything truly challenging our country today is beyond me. This shit just feeds replacement theory weirdos precisely what they are looking for.

Former President Donald Trump doubled down on language condemned for its ties to White supremacist rhetoric, saying at a campaign event in New Hampshire on Saturday that immigrants are "poisoning the blood of our country." … Trump told a crowd gathered in Durham, New Hampshire, on Saturday that immigrants "from all over the world" are "pouring into the country," reiterating a phrase he used previously that sparked outcry from the Anti-Defamation League. "They're poisoning the blood of our country. That's what they've done," Trump said. "They poison mental institutions and prisons all over the world, not just in South America … but all over the world. They're coming into our country, from Africa, from Asia, all over the world." Following Trump's use of the phrase in October, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt linked his language to ethnically motivated massacres in Pittsburgh in 2018 and El Paso, Texas, in 2019. CNN

Core to what defines today's Republicans is ignoring what needs to be done in favor of offering up a few angry race or gender-based attacks.