This is the best ever Wikipedia "[citation needed]"

Below is the best example of a Wikipedia "[citation needed]" that I've ever seen. It's for the "I've got your nose" entry.

It does seem important to have evidence that "at no point is the child's nose actually removed from the child's face." Since the below screenshot was captured, an editor has added a reference for the statement, citing a book titled The Laughing Baby by Caspar Addyman. As we know though, Wikipedia isn't always accurate so I'm still unsure whether the original statement is true or not.

image: Wikipedia

(@reneestephen@mastodon.social via Daily Grail)

featured image: Jeremykemp on en.wikipedia (GNU Free Documentation License)