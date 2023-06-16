The McGill Drugstore Museum is a perfect time capsule of a vintage pharmacy. Located in Mcgill, Nevada, this fully-stocked pharmacy was opened in the early 20th century and closed down in '78. According to Atlas Obscura, you'll find a vintage soda fountain, old brands, and prescription medications.

Visitors can open drawers, browse the isles, look at the inner workings of the soda machine, and look through the pharmacy. I'm so glad that this pharmacy was preserved as a museum instead of torn down. It must be a trip to visit, especially for people who used to be customers there when it was up and running.

