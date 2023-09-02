Visit a gigantic toad-shaped museum in Thailand



I have an obsession with buildings that are shaped like other things (animals, food, objects, ect.), especially when you can go inside of them. In Nai Mueang, Thailand, you can visit an enormous toad shaped museum [atlas obscura] and it looks like so much fun.

This 5-story tall toad is located in the Phaya Thaen Public Park. It towers over the Chi River and is called Phraya Khan Khak which translates to "the Toad King, a noble amphibian spirit whose presence is linked to rainfall".

Inside the museum you can learn about traditional Thai folklore, animal biology, and see life-size sculptures of toads. At the very top of the toad you can stand on a platform in its mouth and enjoy the stunning scenery surrounding the building. This sounds like a perfect day!