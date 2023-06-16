The trailer for Nimona looks wildly imaginative

Netflix has become a major player in the world of animation. Well, to be fair, Netflix is dominating almost every aspect of the entertainment game.

When word hit the headlines that Netflix aimed to rescind its users' ability to share passwords, several publications mocked the streaming giant's decision. However, a few weeks after implementing the strategy, all signs indicate that Netflix made the correct decision. Simply put, if we were to designate a winner of the streaming wars, Netflix is arguably the only victor, and it's primarily due to the brilliant foresight the company has routinely employed.

One example of Netflix's keen foresight is related to how much money and time it invested in its animation division several years ago. Boasting hits like The Mitchells Vs. Machines, The Sea Beast, and Entergalactic under its belt, Netflix has proven that its animation wing is not a joke. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Nimona, which looks to expand Netflix's growing portfolio of awesome animated features.