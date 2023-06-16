Watch: bizarre attempt to break into hotel room with wire contraption foiled

In this bizarre and alarming footage, a woman films someone attempting to enter her hotel room by sliding a wire contraption under their door and trying to hook the handle with it. Hotel security was already on its way and a man and a woman were "confronted" on the scene, according to reports, but made their escape before cops turned up. The incident happened at a Holiday Inn in San Jose at about 9:30 p.m.

"It looked almost like a coat hanger coming up underneath the door but it had several pieces attached to it," she said. "And then I saw they were actually trying to move it over and reach for the door handle. And so that's when I treid to just stop it with my hand."

There are various cheap gadgets you can buy to make sure hotel doors stay closed