Juvenile, Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Mannie Fresh record a Tiny Desk Concert for NPR

I'm excitedly awaiting the NPR Tiny Desk Concert featuring New Orleans rapper Juvenile, joined by Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, and Mannie Fresh. They recently recorded the set in Washington, DC. NOLA.com provides more details:

When fans initially raised the possibility this spring of Juvenile participating in a "Tiny Desk" concert this spring, he professed not to know what a "Tiny Desk" was. He quickly found out and said he would do the show if fans retweeted a post about the possibility 10,000 times.

They did, and NPR Music, which is celebrating Black Music Month, took notice.

NPR has not yet announced when the Juvenile-led all-star New Orleans episode will air.

Juvenile, born Terius Gray, made the most of his trip to the nation's capital. He headlined a full Howard Theatre on June 14. Following an opening deejay set by Mannie Fresh, Juvenile performed with a live band. He tweeted a minute-long clip of him leading the band through his signature "Back That Azz Up," with Fresh helping out on vocals.