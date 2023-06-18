This V-shaped bed from 1932 looks incredibly comfortable to me. The bed can go from a rectangle to a V-shape by the pull of a chain, and it is said to support one's body completely, as the bed cradles the sleeper on all sides.

So, why isn't this a thing anymore? Can we please bring this back?

To be honest, if there was a bed that wrapped around me 360 degrees, I'd take it. I want to feel like I'm swaddled inside a cocoon while I sleep.