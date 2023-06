SmileyFaces.io presents for easy re-use all the unicode glyphs that could reasonably represent smiley faces.

Meet the misfit smileys, the renegade rascals of the emoji universe! Crafted from a medley of letters and symbols, their expressions dance between absurdity and charm. These unusual smiley faces defy the conventions of ordinary emojis and proudly embrace their uniqueness.

Much of it is readily apparent, but many of them are exercises in speculative pareidolia.