Beast Boy is about to get his own animated show

According to Comicbook.com, Beast Boy is getting ready to anchor his own animated series.

If you aren't a fan of the comics, it will probably surprise you to learn that the Teen Titans are supposed to be DC's answer to the X-Men. As Marvel was gaining ground with their merry band of mutants in the 80s, DC enlisted Marv Wolfman and George Perez to expand the Teen Titans roster in an attempt to give the book a facelift for the modern era.

Since the classic Wolfman and Perez run, the "newer" members of the Titans(Cyborg, Raven Starfire, and Beast Boy) have become the default roster for generations of fans. With the creation of the Teen Titans cartoon show in the 2000s, the Wolfman and Perez roster further cemented itself as the definitive version of the team.

As the Titans became mainstays in animation with the creation of 2013's Teen Titans Go!, Beast Boy became a breakout character for the franchise. With his quirky humor and bubbly demeanor, fans found themselves falling in love with the character, hoping that Beast Boy would finally receive his day in the sun. Well, according to Comicbook.com, fans won't have to wait any longer for a new Beast Boy solo series.