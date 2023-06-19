Beast Boy is about to get his own animated show

According to Comicbook.com, Beast Boy is getting ready to anchor his own animated series.
If you aren't a fan of the comics, it will probably surprise you to learn that the Teen Titans are supposed to be DC's answer to the X-Men. As Marvel was gaining ground with their merry band of mutants in the 80s, DC enlisted Marv Wolfman and George Perez to expand the Teen Titans roster in an attempt to give the book a facelift for the modern era.
Since the classic Wolfman and Perez run, the "newer" members of the Titans(Cyborg, Raven Starfire, and Beast Boy) have become the default roster for generations of fans. With the creation of the Teen Titans cartoon show in the 2000s, the Wolfman and Perez roster further cemented itself as the definitive version of the team.
As the Titans became mainstays in animation with the creation of 2013's Teen Titans Go!, Beast Boy became a breakout character for the franchise. With his quirky humor and bubbly demeanor, fans found themselves falling in love with the character, hoping that Beast Boy would finally receive his day in the sun. Well, according to Comicbook.com, fans won't have to wait any longer for a new Beast Boy solo series.
A new Beast Boy animated series is in the works. Last week at the Annecy International Animation Festival, Warner Bros. Animation, Cartoon Network Studios, and Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe announced Beast Boy: Lone Wolf, a new animated series featuring the standalone adventures of the titular Beast Boy has "just started" work (via Variety.) According to Sarah Fell, Hanna-Barbera vice president, series, production on the series will take place out of London's Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe.
The series will follow Beast Boy, a main character in Teen Titans Go!, though the focus of the new series is said to be more action-oriented than the wackier Teen Titans Go!. The series, which will be made up of 10 shorts aired on Cartoon Network EMEA, will be directed by Rhys Byfield.
At this point, it's unclear exactly what Beast Boy: Lone Wolf will be about. It was mentioned at Annecy that the series will have more of an action focus, but beyond that little else is known. The series doesn't even have an anticipated release date just yet. However, it is possible that the series could be part of a larger Teen Titans Go! multiverse — that series has already acknowledged that alternate Earths exist so there's a lot of directions that Beast Boy: Lone Wolf could go.